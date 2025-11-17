Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Costumes and Candy Fill Misawa Air Base [Image 3 of 6]

    Costumes and Candy Fill Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Participants waiting for trick-or-treaters pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan on Oct. 31, 2025. The Halloween celebration aimed to draw widespread participation, bringing service members, families and local community members together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 21:50
    Photo ID: 9393625
    VIRIN: 251030-F-UR015-3697
    Resolution: 5220x3473
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Costumes and Candy Fill Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Halloween
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Trick or Treat
    Indo-Pacific

