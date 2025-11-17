Costumes and Candy Fill Misawa Air Base

A bowl of Halloween candy is displayed for trick-or-treaters at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 31, 2025. Trick-or-treating and Halloween festivities give families a chance to enjoy the holiday together, fostering friendship and camaraderie with the Misawa community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
