Land Nav with HHC

U.S. Army Spc. Marcelino Baro, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, receives guidance on how to plot points on a map during land navigation training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. The training strengthens Soldiers’ ability to navigate effectively in field environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)