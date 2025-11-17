Land Nav with HHC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Jeff Brule, a financial manager assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, checks his point on a map during land navigation training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. The training reinforces core Soldier skills and confidence in operating in unfamiliar terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)