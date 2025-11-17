Land Nave with HHC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Irvin Henriquez, a Judge Advocate General’s Corps attorney assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, plots points on a map during land navigation training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. The event tests Soldiers’ ability to navigate independently and accurately under field conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)