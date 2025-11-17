Land Nav with HHC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. David Ferreira, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, instructs Spc. Marcelino Baro, also a wheeled vehicle mechanic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, on how to plot points during land navigation training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. The training develops Soldiers’ proficiency in navigating terrain using a map and compass. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)