    Land Nav with HHC [Image 3 of 7]

    Land Nav with HHC

    GERMANY

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Jeff Brule, a financial manager assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, checks his point on a map during land navigation training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. The training reinforces core Soldier skills and confidence in operating in unfamiliar terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 10:03
    Photo ID: 9391769
    VIRIN: 250828-A-PT551-6086
    Resolution: 6451x4608
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

