U.S. Navy and U.S. Army World War II and European Occupation era veterans sit together on Utah Beach, Normandy, June 6, 2025, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France. The ceremony was a poignant highlight of the broader 81st anniversary commemorations for Operation Overlord—the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. The event, held annually but amplified for milestone years, drew thousands of attendees, including World War II veterans, military representatives from 10 Allied nations, and distinguished visitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 08:25
|Photo ID:
|9391615
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-EE340-1283
|Resolution:
|3021x2014
|Size:
|663.84 KB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025 [Image 36 of 36], by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.