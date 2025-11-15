D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy and U.S. Army World War II and European Occupation era veterans sit together on Utah Beach, Normandy, June 6, 2025, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France. The ceremony was a poignant highlight of the broader 81st anniversary commemorations for Operation Overlord—the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. The event, held annually but amplified for milestone years, drew thousands of attendees, including World War II veterans, military representatives from 10 Allied nations, and distinguished visitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)