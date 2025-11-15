Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025 [Image 35 of 36]

    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Navy and U.S. Army World War II and European Occupation era veterans sit together on Utah Beach, Normandy, June 6, 2025, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France. The ceremony was a poignant highlight of the broader 81st anniversary commemorations for Operation Overlord—the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. The event, held annually but amplified for milestone years, drew thousands of attendees, including World War II veterans, military representatives from 10 Allied nations, and distinguished visitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 08:25
    Photo ID: 9391615
    VIRIN: 250606-A-EE340-1283
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    DDay81, WWII81, WWII81inEurope, USArmy, SOCOM, SOCEUR

