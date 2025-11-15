Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025 [Image 33 of 36]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    A U.S. Army European Occupation and Vietnam War veteran sits on Utah Beach, Normandy, after an International D-Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Utah Beach American Memorial, June 6, 2025, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France. After Germany’s surrender on May 8, 1945 (VE-Day) and Japan’s surrender on September 2, 1945 (VJ-Day), hundreds of thousands of U.S. Army soldiers remained in Europe for the military occupation of former Axis territories. These troops were officially designated U.S. Forces European Theater, later known as U.S. Army Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 08:25
    Photo ID: 9391612
    VIRIN: 250606-A-EE340-1275
    Resolution: 1653x1181
    Size: 181.16 KB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025 [Image 36 of 36], by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025
    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay81, WWII81, WWII81inEurope, USArmy, SOCOM, SOCEUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download