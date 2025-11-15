D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025

A U.S. Army European Occupation and Vietnam War veteran sits on Utah Beach, Normandy, after an International D-Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Utah Beach American Memorial, June 6, 2025, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France. After Germany’s surrender on May 8, 1945 (VE-Day) and Japan’s surrender on September 2, 1945 (VJ-Day), hundreds of thousands of U.S. Army soldiers remained in Europe for the military occupation of former Axis territories. These troops were officially designated U.S. Forces European Theater, later known as U.S. Army Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)
