    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025 [Image 32 of 36]

    D-Day 81: Multinational Ceremony Honors World War II Veterans in Normandy 2025

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army World War II veteran Otis Branon shakes the hands of French citizens during an International D-Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Utah Beach American Memorial, June 6, 2025, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France. Branon volunteered to serve in the Army in 1944 at the age of 17. He was sent to Fort McClellan, Alabama for basic training and then went on to Coronado Island, California where he learned to operate and maintain Higgins boats, crash boats, and Landing crafts Mechanized (LCMs). After training, Otis was assigned to the 532nd Amphibious Engineers Special Brigade and then sent to the Pacific. Otis participated in two island invasions, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After the bombs were dropped in Japan, Otis’s unit was among the first into Hiroshima where he stayed with the occupation army until the end of 1946. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 08:25
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
