USS Kearsarge Celebrates The Marine Corps 250th Birthday

251115-N-EG735-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Nov. 15, 2025) Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Lavender, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), serves a piece of cake to Maj. David Brennan, as a part of the tradition of giving the oldest Marine in attendance the first piece of cake, Nov. 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)