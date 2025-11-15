Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Celebrates The Marine Corps 250th Birthday [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Kearsarge Celebrates The Marine Corps 250th Birthday

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    251115-N-EG735-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Nov. 15, 2025) Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Lavender, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), serves a piece of cake to Maj. David Brennan, as a part of the tradition of giving the oldest Marine in attendance the first piece of cake, Nov. 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    VIRIN: 251115-N-EG735-1037
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
