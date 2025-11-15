Kearsarge Conducts Daily Operations

251116-N-EJ492-1005 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Nov. 16, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Victor Avalos, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), works on a forklift, Nov. 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)
