251115-N-EG735-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Nov. 15, 2025) Cake displayed during the Marine Corps 250th birthday celebration aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Nov. 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 15:59
|Photo ID:
|9390497
|VIRIN:
|251115-N-EG735-1025
|Resolution:
|5599x3733
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Kearsarge Celebrates The Marine Corps 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by SA Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.