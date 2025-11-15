Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Daily Operations [Image 2 of 8]

    Kearsarge Conducts Daily Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    251116-N-EJ492-1031 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Nov. 16, 2025) Machinist's Mate Fireman Recruit Carlson Walker, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), cleans machinery, Nov. 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Maintenance

