Kearsarge Conducts Daily Operations

251116-N-EJ492-1031 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Nov. 16, 2025) Machinist's Mate Fireman Recruit Carlson Walker, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), cleans machinery, Nov. 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)
|11.16.2025
|11.16.2025 15:59
|9390490
|251116-N-EJ492-1031
|5624x4346
|464.96 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|1
|0
