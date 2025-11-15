Kearsarge Conducts Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251116-N-EJ492-1031 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Nov. 16, 2025) Machinist's Mate Fireman Recruit Carlson Walker, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), cleans machinery, Nov. 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)