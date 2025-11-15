USS Kearsarge Celebrates The Marine Corps 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251115-N-EG735-1043- ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Grace Gorevin, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Lund, right, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), celebrate the Marine Corps 250th birthday, Nov. 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)