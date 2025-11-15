251115-N-EJ492-1101 ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Nov. 15, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), prepare to enter a compartment during a general quarters drill, Nov. 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)
This work, Kearsarge Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill, by PO2 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS