Kearsarge Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill

251115-N-EJ492-1101 ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Nov. 15, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), prepare to enter a compartment during a general quarters drill, Nov. 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)