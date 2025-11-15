Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Underway Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Kearsarge Underway Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    251115-N-EJ492-1019 ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Nov. 15, 2025) Culinary Specialist Seaman Kyleigh Brown, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), cuts broccoli in preparation for dinner, Nov. 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 18:50
    Photo ID: 9390132
    VIRIN: 251115-N-EJ492-1020
    Resolution: 5596x4324
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Kearsarge Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Maintenance Underway
    USS Kearsarge Underway Operations
    USS Kearsarge Underway Operations
    Kearsarge Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Kearsarge Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill

    Underway
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3

