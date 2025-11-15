251115-N-EJ492-1019 ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Nov. 15, 2025) Culinary Specialist Seaman Kyleigh Brown, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), cuts broccoli in preparation for dinner, Nov. 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 18:50
|Photo ID:
|9390132
|VIRIN:
|251115-N-EJ492-1020
|Resolution:
|5596x4324
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Kearsarge Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.