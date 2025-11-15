USS Kearsarge Underway Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251115-N-EJ492-1019 ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Nov. 15, 2025) Culinary Specialist Seaman Kyleigh Brown, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), cuts broccoli in preparation for dinner, Nov. 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)