    USS Kearsarge Conducts Maintenance Underway [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Maintenance Underway

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    251115-N-EG735-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Nov. 15, 2025) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Nathan Preston, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), cleans a .50-caliber machine gun, Nov. 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)

    This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Maintenance Underway [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

