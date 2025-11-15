Kearsarge Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251115-N-EJ492-1157 ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Nov. 15, 2025) Chief Aviation Electrician's Mate Darren Moltz, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), instructs Sailors on dewatering during a general quarters drill, Nov. 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)