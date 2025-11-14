An Armed Services Blood Program box of human blood awaits pickup on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2025. The ASBP is the official military provider of blood products to U.S. armed forces and collects, processes, stores, distributes, and transfuses blood worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 09:29
|Photo ID:
|9389666
|VIRIN:
|251106-F-FM571-1268
|Resolution:
|6009x3998
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.