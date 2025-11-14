Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 14 of 17]

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron member prepares to offload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2025. The C-17 is deployed within the CENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 09:29
    Photo ID: 9389663
    VIRIN: 251106-F-FM571-1412
    Resolution: 5692x3781
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

