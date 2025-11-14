16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron member prepares to offload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2025. The C-17 is deployed within the CENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)