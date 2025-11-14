A U.S. Air Force 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron member prepares to offload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2025. The C-17 is deployed within the CENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 09:29
|Photo ID:
|9389663
|VIRIN:
|251106-F-FM571-1412
|Resolution:
|5692x3781
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.