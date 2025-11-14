U.S. Air Force 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron members strap down cargo in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2025. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improves the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 09:29
|Photo ID:
|9389665
|VIRIN:
|251106-F-FM571-1174
|Resolution:
|5945x3955
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.