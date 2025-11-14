16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristen LaFave, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, performs pre-flight inspections on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2025. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improves the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)