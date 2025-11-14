16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Armed Services Blood Program boxes of human blood await pickup on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2025. The ASBP is the official military provider of blood products to U.S. armed forces and collects, processes, stores, distributes, and transfuses blood worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)