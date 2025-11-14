A Brighter Forecast for RAF Fairford

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob A. Schachter, 420th Air Base Squadron Weather Forecaster, positions a surface sensor for the Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMOS) during field setup at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 4, 2025. TMOS provides a mobile backup for collecting real-time weather observations that support airfield operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
