A Brighter Forecast for RAF Fairford

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Grace Kimzey, 420th Air Base Squadron Weather Flight Commander, and Master Sgt. Robert Welborn, 420th Air Base Squadron Flight Chief of Weather Operations, assembles components of the Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMOS) at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 4, 2025. The Weather Flight uses the TMOS to ensure uninterrupted weather coverage for airfield missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)