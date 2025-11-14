A Brighter Forecast for RAF Fairford

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Welborn, 420th Air Base Squadron Flight Chief of Weather Operations, adjusts sensors on the Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMOS) at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 4, 2025. The TMOS enables the Weather Flight to maintain accurate reporting on wind, temperature, visibility and cloud height for aircraft operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)