    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Grace Kimzey, 420th Air Base Squadron Weather Flight Commander, monitors airfield data using the Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMOS) at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 4, 2025. TMOS provides a mobile backup for collecting real-time weather observations that support airfield operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    This work, A Brighter Forecast for RAF Fairford [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

