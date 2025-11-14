A Brighter Forecast for RAF Fairford

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Grace Kimzey, 420th Air Base Squadron Weather Flight Commander, monitors airfield data using the Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMOS) at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 4, 2025. TMOS provides a mobile backup for collecting real-time weather observations that support airfield operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)