A Brighter Forecast for RAF Fairford

The 420th Air Base Squadron (ABS) Weather Flight is increasing its capability to grow into its role as a Pathfinder unit for the 501st Combat Support Wing. The team is strengthening forecasting coverage, acquiring equipment and building a strong network with United States and United Kingdom weather partners.



A key part of that progress was the recent arrival of the Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMOS) on Sept. 12, 2025. The TMOS provides a mobile backup method for collecting real-time airfield weather observations. It allows the Weather Flight to maintain accurate reporting on winds, visibility, temperatures, dew points, precipitation, air pressure and cloud heights if the primary fixed-base observing system is unavailable. This data is especially important for aircraft with narrow weather thresholds, such as the U-2, which relies on precise observations to ensure safe takeoff and landing conditions.



"TMOS gives us a flexible and reliable alternate system that keeps mission critical weather information flowing," said 1st Lt. Grace Kimzey, 420th ABS Weather Flight Commander. "It ensures aircrews have the real-time data they need for safe operations under any circumstances."



Since becoming the first formally established weather flight within the 501st Combat Support Wing in 2024, the team has focused on building processes, strengthening partnerships and improving continuity of operations. According to Kimzey, regular coordination with the UK Met Office and other United States Air Force weather flights across the United Kingdom has been key to that progress. This effort contributes to the “One Island, One Forecast” initiative which is a multifaceted effort of collaboration between USAF, UK Meteorological Office, and UK Ministry of Defense forecasting teams.



"We have built a trusted network with both US and UK forecasters," Kimzey said. "Sharing tools, communication and training makes all of our teams more resilient and helps ensure mission success."



Earlier this year, the Weather Flight also received an Advanced Micro Weather Sensor (AWMS). The compact system is designed for use in remote or deployed environments. Although smaller than the TMOS, it is compact enough to be carried in a backpack, allowing the team to use it wherever it is needed.



The team is now preparing to introduce a Portable Doppler Radar (PDR) and is working with UK partners to bring the radar to RAF Fairford. The system will improve the Weather Flight's ability to detect wind shear, thunderstorms and other conditions that affect aircraft during takeoff, landing and pattern operations. This addition will further enhance support to U-2, ISR and bomber missions operating from RAF Fairford, where rapid shifts in weather can impact aircraft safety and mission timelines.



"Adding the portable Doppler radar is an important step for RAF Fairford," Kimzey said. "It strengthens our forecasting and supports the increased operations we are preparing for."



As the mission at RAF Fairford develops, the Weather Flight is focused on increasing capability and maintaining strong partnerships. "Our team is focused on providing accurate and timely weather intelligence to support aircrews," Kimzey said. "We are growing, adapting and making sure we are ready for what comes next."