Yokota Airmen participate in Resiliency Day

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing receive a participation sticker from a booth at the club expo event as part of Resiliency Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2025. The event aimed to connect Airmen with resources and volunteer opportunities that support and improve community involvement and professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)