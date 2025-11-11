Yokota Airmen participate in Resiliency Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hanley Montiveros, 374th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical systems journeyman, plays a game of pool as part of Resiliency Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2025. Airmen participated in a series of team-building activities during the two-day long event, aimed at enhancing communication and strengthening unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)