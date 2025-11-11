Yokota Airmen participate in Resiliency Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, participate in a teamwork physical challenge as part of Resiliency Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2025. The event aimed to connect Airmen with volunteer opportunities that support and improve community involvement and professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)