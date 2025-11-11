Yokota Airmen participate in Resiliency Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, discuss mindfulness techniques during a physical resilience and mindfulness brief as part of Resiliency Day at Yokota Air Base Japan, Oct. 29, 2025. The two-day event focused on strengthening mental fitness, promoting teamwork and reinforcing the importance of self-care across the Yokota community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)