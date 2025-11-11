U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, discuss mindfulness techniques during a physical resilience and mindfulness brief as part of Resiliency Day at Yokota Air Base Japan, Oct. 29, 2025. The two-day event focused on strengthening mental fitness, promoting teamwork and reinforcing the importance of self-care across the Yokota community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 02:14
|Photo ID:
|9387143
|VIRIN:
|251029-F-MU556-1789
|Resolution:
|5790x3867
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Airmen participate in Resiliency Day [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.