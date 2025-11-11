Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Airmen participate in Resiliency Day [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yokota Airmen participate in Resiliency Day

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Airman Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, discuss mindfulness techniques during a physical resilience and mindfulness brief as part of Resiliency Day at Yokota Air Base Japan, Oct. 29, 2025. The two-day event focused on strengthening mental fitness, promoting teamwork and reinforcing the importance of self-care across the Yokota community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 02:14
    Photo ID: 9387143
    VIRIN: 251029-F-MU556-1789
    Resolution: 5790x3867
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airmen participate in Resiliency Day [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota Airmen participate in Resiliency Day
    Yokota Airmen participate in Resiliency Day
    Yokota Airmen participate in Resiliency Day
    Yokota Airmen participate in Resiliency Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resilience
    Moral
    374th AW
    Airmen
    Mental Health
    Yokota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download