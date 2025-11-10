Military Sealift Command Assumption of Command Ceremony

Norfolk, Va. (November 13, 2025) - Laurie Beth Sargent, Human Resources Officer, Military Sealift Command (MSC), listens to remarks during Military Sealift Command’s assumption of command ceremony held on board USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208) Nov. 13, 2025. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition that marked the moment a new commander formally takes charge of a unit in the absence of an outgoing commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
