Military Sealift Command Assumption of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk, Va. (November 13, 2025) - Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, prospective Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), reads his orders during MSC’s assumption of command ceremony held on board USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208) Nov. 13, 2025. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition that marked the moment a new commander formally takes charge of a unit in the absence of an outgoing commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)