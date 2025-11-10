Military Sealift Command Assumption of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk, Va. (November 13, 2025) - Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, prospective Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), right, renders a salute to Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, acting Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and assumes the role of commanding officer during MSC’s assumption of command ceremony held on board USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208) Nov. 13, 2025. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition that marked the moment a new commander formally takes charge of a unit in the absence of an outgoing commander. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ryan Carter)