    Military Sealift Command Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    Military Sealift Command Assumption of Command Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (November 13, 2025) - Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, prospective Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), right, renders a salute to Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, acting Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and assumes the role of commanding officer during MSC’s assumption of command ceremony held on board USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208) Nov. 13, 2025. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition that marked the moment a new commander formally takes charge of a unit in the absence of an outgoing commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 13:32
    Photo ID: 9385629
    VIRIN: 251113-N-TF680-1367
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Military Sealift Command Assumption of Command Ceremony
    MSC
    Assumption of Command
    United We Sail

