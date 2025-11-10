U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Brooks, assigned to the 824th Base Security Squadron, conducts a live fire training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Southern Command uses the expertise across the military branches to share with Panama security partners to enhance capability, trust, and united front against any threats to the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)