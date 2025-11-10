Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training [Image 11 of 13]

    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

    PANAMA

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Jae’Cionna McCotter, assigned to the 824th Base Security Squadron, conducts a live fire training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 16:47
    Photo ID: 9382449
    VIRIN: 251106-A-UJ512-1004
    Resolution: 4949x3299
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: PA
    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama, AFSOUTH

