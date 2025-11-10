U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Air Force and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras watch as their peers conduct a tactical medical class at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command uses the expertise across the military branches to share with Panama security partners to enhance capability, trust, and united front against any threats to the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)