    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training [Image 10 of 13]

    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

    PANAMA

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the U.S. Air Force and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras watch as their peers conduct a tactical medical class at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command uses the expertise across the military branches to share with Panama security partners to enhance capability, trust, and united front against any threats to the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 16:47
    Photo ID: 9382448
    VIRIN: 251106-A-UJ512-1001
    Resolution: 6066x4044
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: PA
    This work, U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

