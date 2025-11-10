Members of the 824th Base Security Squadron and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras conduct a live fire and tactical medical training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Southern Command uses the expertise across the military branches to share with Panama security partners to enhance capability, trust, and united front against any threats to the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2025 16:47
|Photo ID:
|9382447
|VIRIN:
|251106-A-UJ512-1010
|Resolution:
|5383x3589
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.