U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

Members of the 824th Base Security Squadron and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras conduct a live fire and tactical medical training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Southern Command uses the expertise across the military branches to share with Panama security partners to enhance capability, trust, and united front against any threats to the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)