U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

Members of the U.S. Air Force and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras watch as their peers conduct a tactical medical class at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. The Joint Security Cooperation Group- Panama works shoulder-to-shoulder with Panamanian security institutions to increase interoperability and strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
