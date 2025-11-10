Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training [Image 12 of 13]

    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

    PANAMA

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the U.S. Air Force and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras watch as their peers conduct a tactical medical class at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. The Joint Security Cooperation Group- Panama works shoulder-to-shoulder with Panamanian security institutions to increase interoperability and strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 16:47
    VIRIN: 251106-A-UJ512-1002
    Location: PA
