USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Photo Formation Commemorating 250 Years of Service

Sailors assigned to the USS America (LHA 6) and U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit stand in formation for a photo commemorating 250 years of naval service, while conducting operations in the Coral Sea, Aug. 2. Viewers of MARINES will be taken aboard the ship during the series. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)
Netflix Premieres “MARINES” Docuseries on the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps
