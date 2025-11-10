Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Photo Formation Commemorating 250 Years of Service [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Photo Formation Commemorating 250 Years of Service

    JAPAN

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Capt. Isaac Lamberth 

    Communication Directorate             

    Sailors assigned to the USS America (LHA 6) and U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit stand in formation for a photo commemorating 250 years of naval service, while conducting Commented [HA4]: Cut the oxford commas for AP style. operations in the Coral Sea, Aug. 2. Viewers of MARINES will be taken aboard the ship during the series. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9382381
    VIRIN: 250802-M-VP013-8755
    Resolution: 2006x916
    Size: 661.31 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Photo Formation Commemorating 250 Years of Service [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Isaac Lamberth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Netflix Premieres “MARINES” Docuseries on the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps

