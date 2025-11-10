Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts live-fire platoon attack exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts live-fire platoon attack exercise

    SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Isaac Lamberth 

    Communication Directorate             

    fire a Multi-purpose Anti-tank Anti-personnel Weapon System at a simulated machine gun bunker during a live-fire platoon attack exercise at Shoalwater Bay training area, Queensland, Australia, June 23, 2025. The rapid fielding of modernized equipment to Marines was made possible through the Force Design initiative which began in 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola) fire a Multi-purpose Anti-tank Anti-personnel Weapon System at a simulated machine gun bunker during a live-fire platoon attack exercise at Shoalwater Bay training area, Queensland, Australia, June 23, 2025. The rapid fielding of modernized equipment to Marines was made possible through the Force Design initiative which began in 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9382377
    VIRIN: 250623-M-VP013-1297
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 581.74 KB
    Location: SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts live-fire platoon attack exercise [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Isaac Lamberth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts live-fire platoon attack exercise
    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts simulated assault and seizure
    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 at JWTC
    31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Photo Formation Commemorating 250 Years of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Netflix Premieres “MARINES” Docuseries on the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live-fire
    Readiness
    lethality
    INDOPACIFIC
    MAAWS
    Patrol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download