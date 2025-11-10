fire a Multi-purpose Anti-tank Anti-personnel Weapon System at a simulated machine gun bunker during a live-fire platoon attack exercise at Shoalwater Bay training area, Queensland, Australia, June 23, 2025. The rapid fielding of modernized equipment to Marines was made possible through the Force Design initiative which began in 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola) fire a Multi-purpose Anti-tank Anti-personnel Weapon System at a simulated machine gun bunker during a live-fire platoon attack exercise at Shoalwater Bay training area, Queensland, Australia, June 23, 2025. The rapid fielding of modernized equipment to Marines was made possible through the Force Design initiative which began in 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2025 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9382377
|VIRIN:
|250623-M-VP013-1297
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|581.74 KB
|Location:
|SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts live-fire platoon attack exercise [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Isaac Lamberth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Netflix Premieres “MARINES” Docuseries on the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps
No keywords found.