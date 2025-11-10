31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts simulated assault and seizure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpl. Calvin Burke, an intelligence specialist with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, activates a Skydio X2 small unmanned aerial system (SUAS) to survey the defensive line for opposing forces during a simulated assault and seizure at Glen Airfield, Queensland, Australia, July 2025. UAS capabilities and their impact on the battlefield are one aspect viewers will see when watching MARINES. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)