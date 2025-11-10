Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts simulated assault and seizure [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts simulated assault and seizure

    GLEN AIRFIELD, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Capt. Isaac Lamberth 

    Communication Directorate             

    Cpl. Calvin Burke, an intelligence specialist with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, activates a Skydio X2 small unmanned aerial system (SUAS) to survey the defensive line for opposing forces during a simulated assault and seizure at Glen Airfield, Queensland, Australia, July 2025. UAS capabilities and their impact on the battlefield are one aspect viewers will see when watching MARINES. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9382378
    VIRIN: 250705-M-VP013-9326
    Resolution: 5183x3455
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: GLEN AIRFIELD, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts simulated assault and seizure [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Isaac Lamberth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts live-fire platoon attack exercise
    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts simulated assault and seizure
    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 at JWTC
    31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Photo Formation Commemorating 250 Years of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Netflix Premieres “MARINES” Docuseries on the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    lethality
    SUAS
    INDOPACIFIC
    machine gun
    assault

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download