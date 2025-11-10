Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise

    JAPAN

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Capt. Isaac Lamberth 

    Communication Directorate             

    A U.S. Marine with the Maritime Raid Force rides aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to the 31st MEU, during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise, in the Coral Sea, June 28, 2025, MARINES provides viewers with an unfiltered look at the faces that make up the Nation’s 911 force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 13:40
    This work, 31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Isaac Lamberth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

