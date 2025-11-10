31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with the Maritime Raid Force rides aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to the 31st MEU, during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise, in the Coral Sea, June 28, 2025, MARINES provides viewers with an unfiltered look at the faces that make up the Nation’s 911 force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan)