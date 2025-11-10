Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 at JWTC [Image 3 of 5]

    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 at JWTC

    JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Capt. Isaac Lamberth 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jon Lizotte, a platoon sergeant with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, makes his way through the endurance course during the Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. Viewers of MARINES will get an up-close look at the intense and rigorous training Marines of the unit go through to prepare for war. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 13:40
    This work, 31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 at JWTC [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Isaac Lamberth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

