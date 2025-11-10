31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 at JWTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jon Lizotte, a platoon sergeant with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, makes his way through the endurance course during the Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. Viewers of MARINES will get an up-close look at the intense and rigorous training Marines of the unit go through to prepare for war. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)