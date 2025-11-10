America's Waters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Myakka River State Park, one of Florida's oldest and most diverse natural areas, is a prime example of the vital habitats that define South Florida. Developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1934, the 37,000-acre park is part of the larger 80,000-acre "Myakka Island" conservation area.



While this specific park is not part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) program, it highlights the importance of the greater ecosystem. Nearby, USACE and its partners are restoring, protecting, and preserving the greater Everglades ecosystem through the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP).



CERP is the framework for improving the quantity, quality, timing, and distribution of water, restoring natural flows for the health of the entire South Florida region. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)