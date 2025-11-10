Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Waters [Image 5 of 10]

    MYAKKA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Myakka River State Park, one of Florida's oldest and most diverse natural areas, is a prime example of the vital habitats that define South Florida. Developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1934, the 37,000-acre park is part of the larger 80,000-acre "Myakka Island" conservation area.

    While this specific park is not part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) program, it highlights the importance of the greater ecosystem. Nearby, USACE and its partners are restoring, protecting, and preserving the greater Everglades ecosystem through the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP).

    CERP is the framework for improving the quantity, quality, timing, and distribution of water, restoring natural flows for the health of the entire South Florida region. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 9382361
    VIRIN: 250717-A-AZ289-1407
    Resolution: 5775x3850
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: MYAKKA CITY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's Waters [Image 10 of 10], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    wetlands
    CERP
    Myakka River
    waters

