America's Waters

Myakka State Park is home to various wildlife, including 5,000 American alligators. The American alligator, once endangered, is now thriving due to state and federal protections, habitat preservation, restoration, and conservation efforts such as the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. Their size, musculature and powerful jaws are intimidating and demand respect. This animal is an essential indicator species; it needs just the right amount and quality of water to thrive. (Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)