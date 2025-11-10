Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Waters [Image 10 of 10]

    America's Waters

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Myakka State Park is home to various wildlife, including 5,000 American alligators. The American alligator, once endangered, is now thriving due to state and federal protections, habitat preservation, restoration, and conservation efforts such as the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. Their size, musculature and powerful jaws are intimidating and demand respect. This animal is an essential indicator species; it needs just the right amount and quality of water to thrive. (Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

